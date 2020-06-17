Shane Watson Turns 39: CSK Star's Net Worth, Sydney House And Current IPL Salary

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson retired in 2016 after representing his national side in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The cricketer was an integral part of Australia’s 2007 and 2015 World Cup-winning line-ups. The burly Queenslander is also a veteran in the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament and has represented franchises like Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since its inception in 2008.

To commemorate the occasion of the 39th Shane Watson birthday on Wednesday, here is a look at some details regarding the Shane Watson net worth as well as Shane Watson IPL salary for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

👕 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, 58 T20Is

🏏 10,950 international runs

☝️ 291 international wickets

🥈 Only the second 🇦🇺 player to score over 5000 runs and take 150+ wickets in ODIs

🏅 Top run-scorer in Men's T20 World Cups for Australia



Happy birthday to Shane Watson 💥 pic.twitter.com/GiOmeZK6jK — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2020

Shane Watson birthday: Shane Watson net worth and Shane Watson IPL salary

Shane Watson birthday: Shane Watson net worth

Shane Watson is one of the highest-earning cricketers in the world. Moreover, Forbes pegged him as the highest-paid non-Indian cricketer in the world for five consecutive years between 2011 and 2015. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Shane Watson net worth is estimated to be approximately USD $25 million (i.e. ₹190 crore).

Some of the Shane Watson net worth comprises of his earnings from Cricket Australia as a former Australian cricket player. The maverick all-rounder owns a house at Bellevue Hill in Sydney which he purchased for USD $6.8 million in 2017 according to The Daily Mail. The 39-year old has also earned his income through sponsorship deals with Gunn & Moore, TAG Heuer, Asics and Peter England.

Shane Watson birthday: Shane Watson IPL salary for CSK

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Shane Watson became one of the 20 players to be retained by CSK. The franchise retained the cricketer for US$525,158 (i.e. ₹4 crore) for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. Shane Watson first joined the MS Dhoni-led CSK unit in IPL 2018 after he was released by RCB ahead of the 2018 auction.

Watto Man. Watto Spirit. Watto Legend. Super Birthday to the one and only Shane Robert Watson! #KneengaVeraLevel #WattoMan 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/8BsN1XOAcw — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 17, 2020

