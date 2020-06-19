MS Dhoni's Masterclass Helped Me Get Past Glenn Maxwell In 2017 Series: Yuzvendra Chahal

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England. While the veteran was expected to make a return to professional cricket through the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prompted the tournament to be indefinitely postponed. As cricketers continue to remain homebound amid the lockdown, Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav recently interacted with their teammate Mayank Agarwal on Bcci.tv.

Yuzvendra Chahal decodes success against Glenn Maxwell

Speaking on Bcci.tv, Mayank Agarwal asked leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to elaborate on his rivalry with attacking batsman Glenn Maxwell during Australia’s tour of India between September-October 2017. Chahal dismissed the hard-hitting Australian thrice in the five-match ODI series and also got the better of him in one of the two contested T20Is thereafter. Speaking about his success against Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that he and MS Dhoni had already put plans in place for the hard-hitting right-hander.

The leg-spinner recalled MS Dhoni instructing him to bowl to Glenn Maxwell wide of off stump. According to Yuzvendra Chahal, the former captain pre-planned about deliveries near the off stump line because Glenn Maxwell liked coming down the track to hit the ball out of the ground. The spinner himself thought that the Australian all-rounder was “impatient” during the 2017 series against him. Chahal admitted to often consulting with MS Dhoni on other occasions, with the wicketkeeper telling him to “mix it up” and bowl a wide delivery to defy Maxwell’s expectations. The move worked out as the burly Victorian often fell victim to Yuzvendra Chahal and MS Dhoni throughout the tour.

Yuzvendra Chahal reveals MS Dhoni’s masterplan for tackling Glenn Maxwell, watch video

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MS Dhoni, who made his CSK debut in the inaugural 2008 edition, has led them to three IPL titles. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in the 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions of the mega-league.

