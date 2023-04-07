MS Dhoni Inaugurates 2011 World Cup Victory Memorial At The Wankhede Stadium - WATCH

Legendary India captain MS Dhoni inaugurated the 2011 World Cup victory memorial at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday April 7, 2023. Dhoni is currently at Wankhede with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad, for their away game against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI). As reported by ANI, the ‘memorial has been built at the location where MS Dhoni’s historic winning six from 2011 WC had landed in the stands’.

#WATCH | Mumbai: MS Dhoni inaugurates 2011 World Cup victory memorial at the Wankhede stadium



Memorial has been built at the location where MS Dhoni’s historic winning six from 2011 WC had landed in the stands pic.twitter.com/PEGSksnWNa April 7, 2023

Meanwhile, CSK also shared a video of the events that unfolded in Wankhede on the eve of the MI vs CSK, match no. 11 of IPL 2023.

IPL 2023, MI vs CSK: What to expect from Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede?

In Chennai line-up, Ruturaj Gaikwad's imperious form with the bat and his pairing with the indomitable Convway is best attack weapon for the 'Yellow Brigade'. With two fifties in as many games, Gaikwad has lit up the IPL stage in the best way possible and his side would only wish that the right-hander is able to carry the momentum from one game to the next. Conway missed out on a half-century against Lucknow Super Giants but he put on a century stand with Gaikwad to announce his return to form.

Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali are vital cogs for CSK in the middle-order, for whom the venerable Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni have also fired at important junctions, making them look like a better batting line-up in comparison to MI. In bowling department, Deepak Chahar has looked subdued on comeback following a long injury lay-off but the India and CSK seamer will hope to make the most of conditions if some underlying moisture is there on offer. For what it is worth, Mumbai Indians can also draw confidence from the fact that they have 20 wins in 34 meetings against Chennai Super Kings in a head-to-head battle in 13 out of the 15 editions where the two teams locked horns.

