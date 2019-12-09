MS Dhoni Is All Set To Produce A TV Show And Its Topic Will Make You Proud

Former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have been out of action for almost five months but it is extremely difficult to keep the decorated personality to remain out of the spotlight. The wicketkeeper-batsman is now set to produce a TV show showcasing stories of Indian Army officers. The television show will revolve around the personal stories of military officers who have been feted with top honours like Ashoka Chakra and Param Vir Chakra. Captain Cool is known for his affection towards the Indian Army and has been vocal about the same for a long time. MS Dhoni has also been conferred with the title of honorary Lieutenant Colonel by the Indian Army.

Sources have reported that the TV show produced by Dhoni will go on air in a few months. "Dhoni empathizes with the selfless contributions and services by the Indian Army personnel towards the country. He also realises the hardships faced by the military officers and their families throughout their service. He wants to bring these stories to limelight," sources reported.

MSD deployed in Kashmir

Meanwhile, after the heartbreaking run out of MS Dhoni against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup which eventually led to India's exit from the campaign, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical. Dhoni had also made himself unavailable for selection for India's tour of West Indies as he had decided to serve the 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para). Dhoni served his 15-day stint with the Indian Army as he was stationed with the Victor Force in the Kashmir Valley and took up patrolling, guard and post duty.

MS Dhoni sweats it out in the nets

Recently, Dhoni was seen training with Jharkhand's under-23 team in Ranchi few days back, triggering a fresh round of speculation on a possible comeback. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly earlier stated that Dhoni will get the respect that a player of his stature deserves and had ruled out an immediate retirement by the celebrated wicketkeeper-batsman."You know champions don't finish quickly," he had stated when he took over as the Board President last month. One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles -- the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

