Warner Reveals What Virender Sehwag Told Him During IPL That Stayed With Him Forever

Australia's ace batsman David Warner put up a spectacular show in the second Test at Adelaide, as the left-hander smashed Pakistan bowlers all around the ground to notch up a brilliant innings of 335 runs. Warner's valuable contributions helped Australia put up a mammoth total of 589 runs before skipper Tim Paine declared the Australian innings depriving Warner of the opportunity to break Brian Lara's record of 400 runs. The New South Wales lad in the post-match press conference, however, revealed that breaking Brian Lara's record was never his aim.

READ | "Tim Paine Spoiled The Party!": Netizens Fume Over Aussie Skipper's Decision To Declare

'That has always stuck at the back of my mind'

David Warner, while addressing the media after stumps on Day 2, revealed that former India opener Virender Sehwag had told him that he would be a better Test player than a T20 player. Warner said, "When I got the opportunity to play for Delhi Capitals, a few years back in the IPL, and I met Viru (Virender Sehwag) over there and he sat down to me and I'll quote him forever, he said, 'I'll be a better Test player than a T20 player' and I told him that you are out of your mind, I don't even play many first-class games. And he always said to me, 'You have some slips and gullies, the covers are open, mid-wicket is there, mid-on and mid-offs are up, you just play in your way and you'll get off to a flyer and sit there all day and picking up lofts' and that has always stuck at the back of my mind. That sounded very easy when we were discussing that."

READ | Mitchell Starc Goes Berserk As Australia Reduce Pakistan To 96-6 At Stumps On Day 2

Furthermore, Warner added, "It's always been a dream to get the green badge but passing Sir Don Bradman's highest score, as a kid you always think who is ever going to beat that score and then you know, Brian Lara goes on to get 400, made it look easy. And then, you had Mathew Hayden get 380, and in the back of your mind you never think that you are ever going to get yourself over there ever but when you get an opportunity like that you do your best and see how good you are against the greatest ever."

READ | WI Has Realistic Chance Of Finishing In Top 4 In ICC Test C'ship: Holder

Stumps on Day 2

Australia's pace spearheaded Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc on the Pakistan batting line-up as the visitors were reduced to 96-6 at the end of the day's play. Mitchell Starc was right on the money and struck gold in the fourth over as he got rid of Imam-ul-Haq. Starc then picked up two wickets off the 31st over to send Ifthikar Ahmed and Rizwan packing. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood grabbed one wicket each as Pakistan ended Day 2 on a very dry note, with just four wickets left.

READ | STUNNERS: Paine Turns Superman, Smith Takes Improbable Grab As Aussies Pile Misery On Pak