'MS Dhoni Is 'King Kong' Of White-ball Cricket', Asserts India's Head Coach Ravi Shastri

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has heaped praise on former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, calling him the "King Kong" of white-ball cricket. While speaking to Fan Code, Shastri said there is no one close to MS Dhoni when it comes to limited-overs cricket. Calling Dhoni the "greatest white-ball captain" ever, Shastri added that Dhoni has to be the greatest because he won it all for India and Chennai Super Kings, the two teams he captained in his career. Dhoni has won two IPL titles for CSK, a Champions Trophy title for India, and also two ICC World Cups.

"Dhoni is the greatest white-ball captain ever. Just look at his record in ICC tournaments. What has he not won? IPL, Champions League, all ICC tournaments, two World Cups. There is no one close to him when it comes to white-ball cricket. He has to be the greatest. The King Kong, you can call him in that fashion," Shastri said in his interview with Fan Code.

Dhoni remains the only international captain in the world to have won all ICC major titles, including the Test mace. In 2007, when Dhoni was handed the captaincy reign for Team India, he delivered by winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa with a relatively young Indian team. Dhoni then won the IPL trophy for his team Chennai Super Kings in 2010, followed by the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. He went on to win his second IPL title the same year. In 2013, Dhoni led India to its second Champions Trophy win.

Dhoni named mentor of Team India

Dhoni was recently named the mentor of Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE, where Shastri will perform the last days of his duties as head coach. Dhoni will be in Team India's dressing room to motivate the boys ahead of their games in the World Cup but it is also expected that he will formulate plans as well.

Dhoni is currently playing in the Chennai Super Kings, where his team is on top of the points table. CSK became the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season after a dismal performance last year, where they had finished at the bottom. Dhoni's personal performance is not up to the mark in IPL 2021, however, that has yet to make an impact for CSK in the ongoing tournament. As of now, it is unknown whether the World Cup-winning captain will retire after this season or not. The answer to the question lies only with Dhoni.

Image: PTI