MS Dhoni Lands In Chennai For IPL 2023; Fans Shower Flower Petals, Cops Mob For Selfies

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a huge fan following across the world but nothing compares to the popularity he enjoys in Chennai. Dhoni landed in Tamil Nadu's capital city on Thursday to kick-start Chennai Super Kings' preparatory camp for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman received a rousing welcome when he stepped out of the Chennai International Airport.

Dhoni gets a rousing welcome in Chennai

Fans showered flower petals on Dhoni as he walked out of the airport to take a car to the hotel. Even police personnel stationed at the airport mobbed Dhoni for selfies. A video of Dhoni's god-like arrival is doing rounds on social media. In the video, security officials can be seen escorting the CSK captain to his car with fans following him to take pictures. Dhoni is expected to join his teammates in a camp at MA Chidambaram Stadium from tomorrow onwards.

Dhoni recently took social media by storm as he uploaded a video of himself farming at his home in Ranchi. In the video, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper can be seen riding a tractor to plough the fields at his lavish farmhouse. The post has garnered over a million impressions since being uploaded a couple of hours ago. "Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work," Dhoni wrote in the caption of the post.

Dhoni took retirement from international cricket after playing the semifinal against New Zealand at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Dhoni announced his retirement a year later on August 15, 2020. He has since played two seasons of the IPL, winning one trophy in 2021. Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK has won four IPL titles and two Champions League trophies. After the conclusion of IPL 2022, Dhoni had said that he wants to play another season for CSK so that he could give his fans a chance to watch him live before he retires from all forms of the game.

Image: Twitter