MS Dhoni Makes Fans Emotional With Return To India Dugout For First Time Since Retirement

Dhoni previously worked as the mentor of Team India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was his last association with the national team in any capacity.

Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni

India will play the third ODI against Australia in Chennai on Wednesday while MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings continue to practice for the upcoming IPL 2023. As a result, there is a possibility of some players meeting up before the highly anticipated encounter. A picture of MS Dhoni sitting in Team India's dugout is going viral as the Chennai stadium gets prepared for the third ODI. Twitter has been abuzz with reactions to the picture of the former Indian skipper in the Team India dugout.

How fans reacted to MS Dhoni's viral pic

Dhoni previously worked as the mentor of Team India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was his last association with the national team in any capacity. Recently, he met the squad at the stadium in Ranchi, creating nostalgic moments for Indian cricket fans. The picture of Dhoni in the Indian dugout has gone viral, evoking strong emotions among fans. Here's a compilation of tweets linked to Dhoni's latest picture. 

India's third ODI against Australia is a crucial match as both sides aim to win the series. India are considered the favourites due to the pitch's nature at Chepauk Stadium. India won the first ODI in Mumbai by 5 wickets, while Australia emerged victorious in the second ODI by 10 wickets. The third and final ODI is scheduled to be held on March 22. Dhoni, on the other hand, will next be seen in action on March 31 during the opening match of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. 

