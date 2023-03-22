MS Dhoni Makes Fans Emotional With Return To India Dugout For First Time Since Retirement

India will play the third ODI against Australia in Chennai on Wednesday while MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings continue to practice for the upcoming IPL 2023. As a result, there is a possibility of some players meeting up before the highly anticipated encounter. A picture of MS Dhoni sitting in Team India's dugout is going viral as the Chennai stadium gets prepared for the third ODI. Twitter has been abuzz with reactions to the picture of the former Indian skipper in the Team India dugout.

Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon...

🥺🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fjL69MaBkE March 21, 2023

How fans reacted to MS Dhoni's viral pic

Dhoni previously worked as the mentor of Team India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was his last association with the national team in any capacity. Recently, he met the squad at the stadium in Ranchi, creating nostalgic moments for Indian cricket fans. The picture of Dhoni in the Indian dugout has gone viral, evoking strong emotions among fans. Here's a compilation of tweets linked to Dhoni's latest picture.

Rohit Sharma tomorrow at the toss - We have got one change MS is back in place of KL 😄 — Jitesh Godara (@JiteshGodara22) March 21, 2023

Never. We still miss him in Blues. He can never ever be pal do pal ka shaaayar. In our hearts, every beat. — Kestrel (@bird_of_dreams) March 21, 2023

We always miss MSD, the GOAT — Prabhat Ranjan (@Prabhat0793) March 21, 2023

Watching this photo memories of last fifteen years passed in front of eyes like recap of a film. and the moment I came out of nostalgia I felt my eyes wet.🥺 pic.twitter.com/LbhgSxnSlo — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) March 21, 2023

India's third ODI against Australia is a crucial match as both sides aim to win the series. India are considered the favourites due to the pitch's nature at Chepauk Stadium. India won the first ODI in Mumbai by 5 wickets, while Australia emerged victorious in the second ODI by 10 wickets. The third and final ODI is scheduled to be held on March 22. Dhoni, on the other hand, will next be seen in action on March 31 during the opening match of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

