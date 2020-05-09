MS Dhoni Makes Fun Of Suresh Raina In This Priceless Video Posted By CSK; Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina have been good friends for one-and-a-half decades. The duo know each other very well and has been a part of many of India and Chennai Super Kings' triumphs which include all of CSK's IPL and CLT20 wins and the Men In Blues' historic victories in World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013. Talking about CSK, the three-time IPL champions have posted a video where the dynamic duo can be seen sharing a brotherly bond ahead of the IPL 2020 practice session earlier this year where the 'Thala' had made fun of 'Chinna Thala'.

'Dhaadi safed ho gaya hain': MS Dhoni

In a throwback video posted by the Chennai franchise, Suresh Raina can be seen looking at CSK players' photographs and that is when Mahi makes an appearance. The two share a hug after which MSD teases his good friend by saying that 'Dhaadi safed ho gaya hain' (Beard has turned white). CSK's practice session had to be stopped midway as the IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists CSK and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has been suspended indefinitely.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni was all set to lead three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists CSK and the defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener that has been temporarily suspended due to the global pandemic. It was a great opportunity for the legendary cricketer to make his bat, as well as glovework, do the talking so that he is in the selectors' radar when they name the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

(Image Courtesy: AP)