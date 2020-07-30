MS Dhoni Will Begin IPL 2020 Only 1 Ahead Of Dinesh Karthik For Most Dismissals By Keepers

After months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to kick off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19, with the final slated to be played on November 8. This will mark the third time that IPL has moved abroad, with the 2009 edition being entirely held in South Africa, while a part of the 2014 tournament was held in the UAE. The IPL 2020 will be key for two Indian wicketkeepers in MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik, as they look to make a comeback into the Indian cricket team before next year's T20 World Cup.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Star With Highest Strike Rate In UAE And It Is NOT MS Dhoni Or AB De Villiers

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik just one behind CSK captain MS Dhoni for most dismissals

Both MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik have been perennial IPL players since the tournament's inception in 2008. The former India captain has played been a mainstay for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the years, while also led the Rising Pune Supergiant when CSK were suspended from the IPL. DK, on the other hand, has had a journeyman career, featuring for as many as six franchises and currently is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2020.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Final Could Be Shifted To November 10 For Broadcaster's 'Diwali Weekend' Request

Both have been massive for their respective franchises over the years, behind the stumps and are amongst the leaders in most dismissals affected by wicketkeepers in IPL history. MS Dhoni leads the pack, with 132 dismissals in 190 games, 94 catches and 38 stumpings. The CSK captain's 38 stumpings are also a record in the IPL. DK is only one behind MS, affecting 131 dismissals in 166 innings he played as a wicketkeeper, taking 101 catches and affecting 30 stumpings. The former Mumbai Indians star is the keeper to have breached the 100-catches mark in the IPL.

Also Read: UAE corona cases: BCCI To Conduct 4 COVID-19 Tests Per Player Before Permitting Participation In IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Robin Uthappa, Parthiv Patel follow Dhoni, DK in most dismissals affected list

Following DK is his former KKR teammate Robin Uthappa who has 90 dismissals in 114 innings he's featured as a wicketkeeper. Uthappa who was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup victory, has taken 58 catches and affected 32 stumpings and will play for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. Uthappa is only behind Dhoni in the number of stumpings affected in IPL history. Following him is Royal Challengers Bangalore keeper Parthiv Patel.

Patel, who spent the early season of his IPL career as a backup to MS Dhoni at CSK, has affected 82 dismissals, taking 66 catches and 16 stumpings in 122 matches as wicket-keeper. Naman Ojha is fifth on the list, with 75 dismissals, including 65 catches and 10 stumpings in 111 games.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Has Comic Reaction After Recalling MS Dhoni Asking Him To Keep Wickets In 2015

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)