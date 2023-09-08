MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains in the history of the Indian cricket team. The retired star led CSK to its 5th IPL title later this year when they beat the Gujarat Titans in the final. MSD is currently in the USA, enjoying his time with his close ones as the player seems to be making the most of his post-international career.

MS Dhoni plays golf with the former US President

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is presently on vacation in the United States of America. During his visit, former US President Donald Trump invited him to play golf. The two-time ICC World Cup-winning captain of cricket accepted the invitation, and Trump hosted a golf match in their presence. Later, Dhoni's entrepreneur acquaintance, Hitesh Sanghvi, posted a photograph of this one-of-a-kind encounter with Donald Trump on Instagram.

MS Dhoni appeared in the US Open 2023

Dhoni, renowned for his enthusiasm for sports, expanded his interest in athletic competitions beyond golf. He also appeared in the quarterfinals of men's singles at the 2023 US Open. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faced off against Alexander Zverev, with Alcaraz prevailing in dominant fashion this week. This glimpse into Dhoni's sporting interests also revealed his appreciation for tennis.

There were suggestions that Dhoni might retire after the 2023 IPL. Through CSK's campaign, many fans came to witness him play. Dhoni has not formally retired from the IPL, suggesting that his choice would rely on how well his body can manage the physical demands. Throughout the season, Dhoni battled physical obstacles, as he played with a severely injured knee that severely limited his mobility. Observers observed him frequently limping and donning a knee strap to manage the issue. Immediately following the conclusion of the IPL season, he underwent surgery to address this matter. The fan favorite seems to be all smiles in the recent appearances that he gave to his supporters, and he seems to be enjoying his life.

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the finest cricketers ever to have played the game. He accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the only captain to win all three main ICC limited-overs cricket trophies, namely the World T20, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy. Despite having departed from international cricket in 2020, the 42-year-old has continued to play for CSK in the IPL, maintaining his connection to the sport.