MS Dhoni Posts A 'Blast From The Past' Video Featuring His Better Half Sakshi

MS Dhoni who has been on a sabbatical break ever since Team India's ouster from the 2019 World Cup semi-final has been making his presence felt by attending some events or on social media. On social media, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman can be seen entertaining one and all by indulging in some fun activities with his little munchkin Ziva. Lately, MS has posted a throwback video that features his better half Sakshi trying to learn a dialogue by heart for a commercial. Dhoni had posted a behind the scenes moment of that event.

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar misspells Shimron Hetmyer's name, Twitter reacts

MS Dhoni's 'Blast from the Past' video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had posted a 'Blast from the Past' video on social media where Sakshi can be seen struggling to remember her lines after having read the script for a commercial. In the video, Sakshi can be heard saying that she won't be able to deliver the dialogue and she seemed to be nervous. When she could not get it done on the second occasion, the 'Captain Cool' who is usually seen motivating the players when they are nervous on the field came forward to motivate his spouse but in a hilarious manner.

''Abbey tu dekhke nahi padh paa rahi hai toh deliver kaise karogi? Chalo, Start'', said MS Dhoni.

Mrs.Dhoni once again tried to deliver the dialogue but fumbled once again and everyone was left in splits. ''You have to look into the lens. Lens me dekh'' said Mahi.

Watch the funny throwback video right here:

READ: Reached out to Prithvi Shaw for advice ahead of World Cup: India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg

Dwayne Bravo backs MS Dhoni's return

Recently, while speaking to some reporters in Chennai, star Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. commented on whether or not MS Dhoni would play the T20 World Cup. According to Bravo, Dhoni still has a lot of cricket left in him and would surely play for India in the T20 World Cup in 2020. Bravo does not think that his captain at the Chennai Super Kings will let external criticism force him into retirement that easily as that is something that MSD has never given importance to.

READ: Australia vs New Zealand: In a bizarre incident, fans at Perth asked to return their lunch

READ: Sourav Ganguly remembers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag in recent trip to London