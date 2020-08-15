MS Dhoni Retires: As 2011-World Cup Captain Hangs His Gloves, A Look At His CSK Journey

As India's 2011-World Cup winning Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announces his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, the nation looks forward to him donning the yellow cap of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming installment of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE from September 19. The IPL has been moved to the UAE amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The MS Dhoni-led side has gathered in Chennai to hold a camp before they board the flight to the Middle East.
The India Cements-owned franchise bought star cricketer and then Indian skipper Dhoni in the inaugural season. While CSK has always retained captain Dhoni, vice-captain Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja the CSK was banned for two years after Gurunath Meiyappan, son-in-law of ex-BCCI chairperson N Srinivasan and owner of CSK got indicted for illegal betting during the 2013 IPL. On 24 February 2016, the Supreme Court of India agreed to hear a plea for lifting the ban on the Chennai Super Kings and the team was allowed to resume its IPL participation in 2018.
And today marks the completion of '73' years of Indian Independence. #DhoniRetires 💔 #RainaRetires 💔 #WhistlePodu 🦁🦁— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 15, 2020
In 2019, CSK made history by reaching its 8th IPL final while winners Mumbai Indians (MI) followed it with 4 final appearances. In the four finals they have faced each other till date - MI have beaten CSK 3 teams. MI's fourth victory in 2017 was against Rising Pune Supergiant - which featured Dhoni. CSK itself- under MS Dhoni's able leadership has played eight finals but only won the IPL thrice, while ending as runners-up on 5 separate occasions.
In a recent interview, chief executive Kasi Viswanathan said that the former India skipper could lead CSK until the 2022 IPL. “Yes. We can expect M.S. Dhoni to be part of both (2020 and 2021 IPL seasons) and probably for even the next year. 2022,” Viswanathan said to India Today. The 39-year-old who was on a sabbatical since India lost to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal by 18 runs, announced his retirement from International cricket confirming several critics' musing about when he would hand his gloves.
