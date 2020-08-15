MS Dhoni Retires: Shikhar Dhawan Thanks 'Mahi Bhai' For Everything Done For The Country

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday. "From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad announced on his Instagram handle.

Reacting to this, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and thanked 'Mahi bhai' for everything the 'Captain, Leader, Legend' has done for the country. He also shared a photo of him along with Dhoni.

Captain. Leader. Legend. Thanks Mahi bhai for everything you have done for the country! 🇮🇳 #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/IhcF6FAicL — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2020

READ | MS Dhoni Retires: Wife Sakshi Dhoni Gets Emotional On Cricketer's Announcement; See Here

READ | MS Dhoni Announces Retirement: Writes, 'From 1929 Hrs, Consider Me Retired'

Dhoni retires

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Notably, Mahi's announcement comes on the day India celebrates its 74th Independence Day.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

Dhoni spent the past year training with his unit in the Territorial Army, where he is an honorary lieutenant colonel, trying his hand at organic farming at his home in Ranchi, and occasionally hitting the nets to send the media and fans into a tizzy.

READ | Latest News: MS Dhoni Announces Retirement, COVID Recoveries See New High & More At 8 Pm

READ | Robin Uthappa Recalls India's Historic 2007 World T20 Triumph, Lauds Mahendra Singh Dhoni