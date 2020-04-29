MS Dhoni Reveals Main Reason Behind Not Appearing On TV Shows Or Giving Interviews

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is one of the most influential personalities Indian cricket has seen. The 38-year-old has taken Indian cricket to new levels and made the Indian team a force to be reckoned with in world cricket. MS Dhoni is the only captain in the world to have all three ICC trophies in his cabinet.

MS Dhoni is known for his calm and dignified nature. There are not many occasions when he has found himself amidst a controversy because of something he has said. The wicket-keeper batsman prefers to stay away from the media and there's a reason behind it, which was revealed by a popular anchor-cum-author in his book Democracy XI.

Why does MS Dhoni avoid media interviews?

The journalist wrote that MS Dhoni's parents do not indulge in media conversations after his house was attacked due to the 2007 World Cup debacle. In the initial phase of his career, Dhoni used to give interviews. On another occasion, he gave an interview to ESPNcricinfo in which he spoke about managing senior cricketers in the team. Different media outlets twisted MS Dhoni's words and presented them in a different light, which made MS Dhoni upset and from then on, he did not give any exclusive interviews to the media. It is also the reason why Dhoni does not appear on TV shows either, despite fans requesting many anchors who know him or can contact him, to get him on board.

When the infamous 2013 spot-fixing scandal came to light in the IPL, it haunted MS Dhoni to the core because several media houses claimed that MS Dhoni was involved in spot-fixing. The journalist pointed out one quote that was told by MS Dhoni at the post-match conference where he said that he had to draw a line. MS Dhoni added that he was okay to criticism but accusing him of something like fixing a match of the sport that has given him everything was something he couldn't digest.

Dhoni has always been known for his witty replies to many questions from journalists. Even after the World Twenty20 semi-final loss in 2016, when an Australian journalist asked him about retirement, Dhoni invited the journalist onto the podium and then cheekily told him that if he was an Indian, then maybe he would have asked him whether he had a son or a brother who is a wicketkeeper and can take his place.

Here is that famous interview -

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER