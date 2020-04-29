Dwayne Bravo Confirms Working On Song To Pay CSK 'Thala' MS Dhoni Special Tribute

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo joined MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both cricketers continue to remain teammates and are expected to reprise their CSK roles in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season as well. After representing CSK together for so many years, both Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni have developed a special camaraderie between them and are known to be good friends off the field as well.

Dwayne Bravo working on a musical “tribute” for his IPL CSK skipper

On April 20, Dwayne Bravo gave fans a glimpse of his MS Dhoni tribute song titled Number 7. The video was shared by CSK on their social media accounts. In a recent chat with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, the cricketer shed further light into the tribute he has been working on. Dwayne Bravo said that the song is yet to be composed and he is still in the middle of adding some lyrics into it.

Since he is aged 38, many cricket fans believe that Dhoni is near to his retirement. Dwayne Bravo revealed that he wanted to do something for his CSK captain as his cricketing career might end anytime in the future. Bravo stated that MS Dhoni has had a “great impact” on his personal career. He also cited the examples of Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who often credit MS Dhoni in the same manner in their interviews.

Dwayne Bravo then admitted that he often wondered why MS Dhoni showed so much faith in him when even his “own board” (West Indies Cricket Board) never did the same. He appreciated the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman for respecting his talents for so many years. Bravo said that MS Dhoni’s faith meant a lot to him as according to him, the Ranchi-born cricketer is “arguably the greatest captain in the world”.

