MS Dhoni Net Worth, Salary And Real Story Behind '₹1 Lakh Donation' For COVID-19 Relief

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India’s semi-final defeat at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. While fans were excited to see their favourite cricketer return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), MS Dhoni’s exile from professional cricket got further extended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Here, we take a look at some details regarding MS Dhoni net worth, MS Dhoni house and MS Dhoni donation to the Prime Ministers Relief Fund.

MS Dhoni net worth and other details

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

MS Dhoni house

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper also owns some ritzy houses. He likes investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati.

MS Dhoni donation

MS Dhoni was recently criticized for having donated ₹1 lakh to help fight coronavirus in India. His wife Sakshi quickly came to his rescue and debunked false rumours spread about the same by slamming multiple publications. A reputed Indian journalist shed some light on the reality of the MS Dhoni donation story. While the amount was spot on, Dhoni did not donate the same to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund but to a Pune-based NGO called Mukul Madhav. The NGO reportedly had a target of ₹12.5 lakh as donations for charitable activities in healthcare, social welfare and the education sector, which Dhoni helped fulfill with the donation.

Apart from Dhoni, several other cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also donated to the cause.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

