MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Favoured By Brands Over Top Bollywood Actors In 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is believed to bring out lasting changes in various walks of life across the world. In India, AdEx, an advertising monitoring and information company, has claimed that advertisers are starting to prefer sports personalities over top Bollywood figures. In its report, the company stated that while ad volumes of Bollywood celebrity-endorsed brands dropped by a sharp 30% from last year, advertisements with sports celebrities rose by 17% in the same period. Among the many sports stars to make a comeback are BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar.

Sports stars make a comeback on television

While India's captain Virat Kohli has long held the position of the highest-paid and most valuable cricketer in terms of endorsement deals, MS Dhoni has made a reappearance in ads. According to data provided by TAM AdEx, 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni has risen to the No.2 spot after announcing his retirement on August 15 this year. Dhoni, who was at the No. 8 spot, moved up six places, overtaking Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

A TAM AdEx spokesperson told Economic Times that the surge in advertisement volumees of cricketers is led by Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag despite the fact that apart from Kohli, the other four don't play for India anymore.

At the top, Kohli has an estimated brand worth of $170 million. He currently endorses Puma, Wrogn, MuveAcoustics, Too Yumm, Tissot, Manyavar, Royal Challenge, American Tourister, Boost Energy Drink, MRF Tyres, etc. In the run-up to the IPL 2020, Sourav Ganguly has also been seen endorsing fantasy team making app MyTeam11 and several other brands, especially in Bengal where he continues to be celebrated with tremendous media presence and public support. MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar both appear in advertisements that endorse mutual funds.

Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar back on TV: Positive signs for ex-players?

There could be many possible reasons for this move, such as the increase in sports stars advertising before the IPL 2020, the increasing appeal of sports stars or even a drop in faith in Bollywood celebrities. This trend could be a welcome change for sportspersons in India, many of whom have had to struggle after their retirement. Even though the list is pretty limited to cricket as of now, other players are slowly but steadily making their way up.

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Kidambi Srikanth both endorse Bank of Baroda and have lucrative endorsement deals besides that too. Mary Kom, the six-time World Championship winner and Olympic bronze medallist, also scored a number of lucrative deals, including one with BSNL. Hima Das, also made the list after her stellar performance at the Asian Games, signing deals with Adidas, SBI and Edelweiss. However, there is still a long way to go for brands to diversify away from men's cricket.

Image credits: AP