MS Dhoni Savours A Piece Of Cake With Gym Buddies, Video Instant Hit Over Internet | WATCH

MS Dhoni stands as a champion of the masses, embodying an extraordinary journey from Ranchi to becoming an iconic captain of the Indian cricket team. His remarkable rise, marked by three ICC titles, cements his status as one of the world's most successful cricket captains. Even though he has retired from international cricket, Dhoni continues to give his fans moments of joy through short videos every now and then.

MS Dhoni recently helped CSK win its record 5th IPL title

Dhoni is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL

Dhoni is currently enjoying some time off from cricket

Dhoni's dedication to training remains evident, as depicted in a joyful video captured in his gym. The footage showcases MS Dhoni participating in cake-cutting celebrations with his gym buddies, commemorating CSK's most recent IPL victory. "Hum khilayenge (I will serve). Kaun kaun kha Raha hai Aur kaun kaun dieting pe he vo batao (who's dieting and who's eating, first tell me that)," Dhoni playfully remarks in the video.

Dhoni made his debut for the Indian cricket team in December 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh. He quickly gained attention for his aggressive batting style and exceptional wicket-keeping skills. He rose to prominence during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, leading a young Indian team to victory in the tournament.

However, Dhoni's most significant achievement came in 2011, when he led the Indian cricket team to victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Under his captaincy, India clinched the World Cup after 28 years, winning the final against Sri Lanka. His composed leadership and memorable performances on the field made him a national hero.

Dhoni's captaincy record also includes leading India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. He is the only captain in cricket history to win all three major ICC trophies (T20 World Cup, Cricket World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

In August 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of an era. He continued to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and led the team to multiple IPL titles.

