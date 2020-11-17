Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal Compete With Manish Pandey In 'Plank Challenge'; See Photos

The Indian team reached Australia on Thursday, November 12 after almost a two-month-long Dream11 IPL 2020. The Men in Blue have a long tour of Australia as they are set to compete across formats with the five-time world champions. India's tour will get underway on November 27 when the two teams will battle it out in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Team India gearing up for India vs Australia 2020 series

Indian players are currently serving the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, however, Cricket Australia has arranged for the outdoor training of the visitors. The players are leaving no stone unturned and are gearing up for the high-profile series. There is no doubt that the India vs Australia 2020 series is going to be extremely competitive but it seems like Indian players have already started competing not with the opponent but with each other.

Recently, the official Twitter handle of the BCCI shared photos of cricketers Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal where the Indian trio can be seen involved in the plank challenge. In the photos, the three cricketers are seen doing planks with utmost focus and determination. The BCCI also asked its followers to comment about their plank challenge record.

The three-match ODI series will be followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). Kohli will captain India in the limited-overs series (ODI & T20I), as well as, the first of four Tests. The Indian captain is set to miss the last three Test matches against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave. Anushka and Virat expecting their first child in January 2021.

India squad for Australia 2020

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER

