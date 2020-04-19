When MS Dhoni Was Shell-shocked After Ishant Sharma Did The Unthinkable In IPL 2019

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played an integral role in nurturing many fast bowlers which include the likes of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, etc. However, there was one instance when the former Indian skipper had made fun of Ishant Sharma the batsman in IPL 2019.

When Ishant stunned Mahi

During a recent interview, Ishant went on to say that in the last edition of the IPL, MS Dhoni used to make fun of him by saying that he cannot hit sixes because the tail-ender batsman does not have the ability to do so. However, Ishant was not the one to keep quiet and the following over, which was bowled by star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Sharma punished him for a four and then dispatched him into the stands for a maximum. The tall pacer then mentioned that the things did not end there and when he turned behind, he observed that the legendary stumper was irritated with Jadeja.

Both MSD and Ishant will be representing Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic.

IPL 2020 Suspended

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI. The season which was set to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the rising number of cases.

