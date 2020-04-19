Former Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur Reveals It Was 'frustrating' To Work With Umar Akmal

Former Pakistan cricket team coach Mickey Arthur who was with the Asian team from 2016-2019 revealed that it was 'frustrating' to work with the explosive batsman Umar Akmal. The former Pakistan coach also stated that the sun has set on Akmal's career and it is too late for him to make a comeback in the team.

The explosive batsman was recently suspended after breaching the anti-corruption code of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) twice. PCB had charged Akmal for breaches of article 2.4.4 of the PCB anti-corruption code on two separate incidents.

'A firm hand was needed'

In an interview with a magazine, Mickey Arthur said that even though Akmal is a 'likeable bloke' but what was needed was a real firm hand during his initial days to guide him properly. The South African added that it is definitely too late for him now. Arthur also said that he believes Akmal did not get the right messages earlier because if he did, then he would not choose to go down the route he has.

The former Pakistan coach also recollected his spat with former skipper Wahab Riaz in the same interview. Arthur stated that he believed Riaz was not living up to his potential which is why he was left out of the team.

Misbah ul Haq's words of advice for Umar Akmal

Pakistan cricket team's head coach cum chief selector Misbah ul Haq had earlier given some words of advice to Umar Akmal. Misbah ul Haq had asked Umar Akmal to change his attitude and advised him to show more dedication or commitment towards the game to become a regular member of the national team. Misbah ul Haq further went on to praise Umar Akmal saying that there was no doubt about his potential and talent as a batsman but he needs to reassess his priorities as a professional cricketer.

