MS Dhoni Starrer ‘I’m In’ Campaign Calls On Players From All Walks Of Life

Indian cricketing legend MS Dhoni has starred in PokerStars India’s latest 'I’m In' campaign aimed at celebrating the “attitude” of PokerStars and its players. According to the online poker cardroom, the campaign celebrates the players who always seek to challenge themselves and each other, jump into new experiences and learn new skills.

'I’m In' campaign includes three ad films starring PokerStars India brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni will call on people from all walks of life to play the game. In the videos, Dhoni can be seen enjoying a game of poker with three unique personalities and inviting others to join the game of “skill and thrills”.

Ankur Dewani, CEO, Sachiko Gaming, said that Dhoni’s Zen-like poise, combined with his ability to make fearless decisions, make him a perfect poker player and a truly valuable member of Team PokerStars India. He added that the campaign showcases how poker is a game for absolutely anyone, a truly universal sport.

Read: PokerStars India Announces First-ever Micro Knockout Series Starting June 14

'Rich in its complexity'

Dhoni said in a statement that he’s excited to be associated with the PokerStars as it has the thrill, the excitement, the pressure, and the competitiveness similar to cricket. He said that there has been a change in the mindset of people when they think of online Poker since it requires certain skills like any other game.

“Slowly but surely it is being recognized as a sport that is fun and quick to learn but rich in its complexity. With this collaboration we hope to take online Poker to a larger audience," said Dhoni.

PokerStars.IN is operated by Sachiko Gaming Pvt Ltd, an online skill game provider which is a part of Sugal & Damani Group, a leading business house primarily dealing with lottery and gaming businesses and is the largest state government lottery operator in India. It is one of the major players operating other games of skill like rummy, quiz, and fantasy sports under the KhelPlay brand.

Read: Michael Jordan's Agent Reveals How MJ Kept 'poker Face' During First-ever Nike Meeting