Arjun Rampal Plays Poker To Support NGOs During Lockdown; Details Inside

For the past few months, Arjun Rampal is playing poker to support NGOs during the pandemic lockdown. He revealed to a media portal that a licensed poker site is raising funds for smaller deserving charities in India. Rampal is partner and brand ambassador for poker site PokerHigh.com and is spending his time raising funds with the initiative.

Arjun Rampal told a media portal the number of people logging in to play poker during the lockdown had increased. So the Poker website thought that they could use the skilled game to give back to smaller NGOs that have not been getting recognition. In the game, Arjun explained to the portal, there are different teams representing the charities. People can decide which one they wish to play for.

Arjun Rampal explained to a media portal that the initiative started two months ago and has been successful. He further told the portal that a group began sending food parcels to around 2 lakh people. Rampal further added that in the game, the winner gets to keep what they win.

While the winner gets to keep what he’s won, the stake made by the ‘bank’ goes to the NGOs. Arjun Rampal told the portal that the NGOs provide food to humans and works for animal welfare as well. Arjun Rampal revealed to a media portal that he too plays the game on PokerHigh.com. Talking about his game, he said that he plays a decent game but there is room for improvement. He also revealed that during the lockdown, the time he dedicates to Poker has increased a lot.

Talking about the pandemic to the media portal, Rampal said that he believes it is a huge wake-up call for everyone. He said that panicking is not going to help, it is important to adapt and adjust. Arjun also told the portal that people need to stick with the new norms and practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Talking about his work, Rampal told a media portal that the lockdown has affected the film industry as well. He revealed that he was working on three films and two web series. Reportedly, his upcoming projects included The Big Battle of Bhima Koregaon, The Rapist, and The Final Call.

