PokerStars India Announces First-ever Micro Knockout Series Starting June 14

Online poker cardroom PokerStars India has announced the launch of its first-ever Micro Knockout Series, an online tournament which combines small and mid-stakes buy-ins across 65 Knockout events from June 14, 2020, to June 21, 2020. Every event of the series will be held as knockout format, allowing players to earn a bounty for every player they eliminate and enabling them to compete for a portion of the overall prize pool.

The total guaranteed prize pool amounts to a whopping Rs 1.33 crore and the buy-ins will start at as low as Rs 10. Players will also have the opportunity to win free event tickets by participating in the Daily Freeroll Tournaments. The eight-day series will conclude with the main event on June 21 in which a guaranteed prize pool of Rs 15 lakh will be up for grabs.

PokerStars School

Players can log on to https://www.pokerstars.in/ to participate and get further details. It also has a PokerStars School, an online training site where you can learn the basics of poker and start playing for fun. PokerStars India is one of the biggest online poker names in the country, with a focus on providing innovative new formats to cater to players of all interest and abilities in a safe and welcoming environment.

PokerStars.IN is operated by Sachiko Gaming Pvt Ltd, an online skill game provider which is a part of Sugal & Damani Group, a leading business house primarily dealing with lottery and gaming businesses and is the largest state government lottery operator in India. It is one of the major players operating other games of skill like rummy, quiz, and fantasy sports under the KhelPlay brand.

