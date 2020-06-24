'Fond Of MS Dhoni's Captaincy, No Major Tournament That He Has Not Won:' Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh's veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim expressed his admiration for former India skipper MS Dhoni and heaped praise on the Indian wicketkeeper. Rahim remarked that MS Dhoni is his idol and that his cricketing sense is also 'outstanding.' The former Indian skipper has been on a sabbatical ever since India's heartbreaking semi-final loss to New Zealand in the ICC 2019 World Cup.

Speaking to a leading news daily, Rahim stated that he is fond of Dhoni's captaincy and that his name should be there amongst the all-time greatest captains. He added that Dhoni has an excellent sixth sense and can effectively make predictions about what is in store. The Bangladeshi veteran also highlighted Dhoni's illustrious record and stated that there is no major tournament that the Indian has not won.

'Biggest superstar in cricket'

Recently, West Indies' all-rounder Dwayne Bravo also labelled MS Dhoni as the 'biggest superstar' in cricket. Bravo had also attributed the success of CSK in IPL to Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming. The Caribbean cricketer, who has been with CSK since 2011, also stated that the IPL franchise is a 'special team' and has the most loyal fans.

Speaking to former Zimbabwe cricketer Pmmie Mbangwa during an Instagram live session, Bravo said, "MS Dhoni is the biggest superstar in cricket and in our team. He was one of the easiest people to interact with, outside of the cricket field, he is like playing video games and his door is open at all times. Whenever you talk about the biggest superstar, you think a person like Dhoni is the most humble of them all. CSK is a special team and we have the most loyal fans."

