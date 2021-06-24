MS Dhoni Vs Virat Kohli Debate Reignites As Team India Faces Devastating Loss At WTC Final

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team once again failed to deliver when it mattered the most as they faced an excruciating eight-wicket defeat against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the WTC Final in Southampton on Wednesday. Courtesy of the loss, the Men in Blue missed out on the opportunity to be crowned as the maiden WTC winners. Notably, it has been eight years since India last won an ICC trophy.

WTC Final winner: Fans miss MS Dhoni after WTC Final loss

Fans have been yearning to see India win an ICC trophy under the Kohli captaincy tenure, which started in the end of 2014 in Test cricket and the start of 2017 in white-ball cricket. The Men in Blue have come agonizingly close to winning it on several occasions but have fallen short every time. It is worth mentioning that the India vs New Zealand final loss was India's third loss in the knockout stage of ICC events under Virat Kohli captaincy. India lost the 2017 Champions Trophy Final against Pakistan and followed it up by losing the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against the Kiwis.

India's last ICC event win came in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy by beating England in their own backyard. The memorable victory had come under the leadership of MS Dhoni, who had already led India to the T20 World Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup wins in 2007 and 2011 respectively. With India losing another knockout game at an ICC event under Kohli, fans started reminiscing Dhoni's tenure as the Indian captain. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as netizens paid tribute to the legendary captain who guided India to all three ICC trophies. Here's a look at a few reactions.

"They start to miss you, when they fail to replace you"



I'm not here to prove anyone how good I'm :- #MSDhoni

#captaincy isn't just aggression and profanity, #MSDhoni rarely displayed anger and emotions on field, one of his success mantra.

Even Williamson is a saint on field.

I think Kohli is a gem but as a batsman, so was Sachin Tendulkar.

Congratulations NZ #BCCI

Chokers pic.twitter.com/WA4hA5f618 — TrollingAtma💀 (@Sankimental) June 23, 2021

#captaincy is an art.

And Picasso in front of you man. pic.twitter.com/aWglBd3yvA — Sukhamay Mondal (@SukhamayMondal6) June 23, 2021

India vs New Zealand final Day 6 highlights

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47.

