MS Dhoni Wasn't CSK's First Option, Reveals Badrinath; Says Franchise Wanted Sehwag

Making a massive revelation, former CSK player S Badrinath has stated that when IPL was introduced in 2008, the Chennai franchise's first option was explosive Indian opener Virender Sehwag and not current skipper MS Dhoni. Badrinath informed that the franchise wanted to rope Sehwag, however, the opener told management that he would connect better with the Delhi franchise. The former all-rounder has also opined that CSK has 'killed three birds with one stone' by acquiring the services of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

'Had decided to pick Sehwag for sure'

"CSK's first option was Virender Sehwag. The management had decided to pick Virender Sehwag for sure. Sehwag himself said that he was brought up in Delhi so he would have a better connection. The management agreed for Sehwag to play in Delhi thinking it would be better and then came the auctions," Badrinath revealed on his YouTube show.

The former cricketer also revealed that CSK went on to sign MS Dhoni as he had won the T20 World Cup in 2007. The then-India skipper also became the most expensive IPL player as he was bought for 6 crores. Remarking that CSK has reaped all-round benefits by getting MS Dhoni, he explained, that the Ranchi-lad is one of the best captains, best finisher, and the best wicketkeeper.

“One, he is one of the best captains the world has ever seen. There is no trophy that he doesn’t have. Second, the best finisher. And third, he is an excellent wicketkeeper. One of the best and safest keepers I have ever seen,” Badrinath said.

MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful IPL captains having won three trophies and two Champions League titles. The skipper is also set to lead his side in the 2020 edition of the IPL in UAE and will be hoping to clinch another title to tie Rohit Sharma's record of 4 titles. Dhoni's side will miss the service of veterans Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, however, the franchise has acquired some new arsenal.

