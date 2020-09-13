Shane Watson, MS Dhoni Defy Age As They Go Berserk In CSK Nets; Brett Lee Left Awestruck

Ahead of the IPL 2020, CSK camp and fans witnessed magic happen as veterans Shane Watson and skipper MS Dhoni had a go at the nets. Both the veterans defied their age barrier as they smashed the ball across the ball. While both of them have retired from international cricket, the duo will be raring to go in the upcoming edition of the IPL in the UAE.

The Australian also shared a video of their net session adding that he was just 'at the ripe old age of 39'. Watson's former teammate and Australia speedster Brett Lee was also awestruck as he commented, "age is just a number." Having dealt with severe blows even before the tournament, skipper MS Dhoni and Shane Watson will be instrumental in leading the franchise to another title - especially after Suresh Raina's exit from the tournament.

Watch the duo go berserk in nets:

CSK to face MI in opener

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

READ | IPL 2020: RCB 'Sharpshooters' Nail 'Yorker Challenge'; Saini, Chahal Hit Bullseye

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, while the venues for playoffs will be announced later.

READ | Aakash Chopra Backs Dhoni 'the Batsman' To 'rule' In IPL 2020 Despite Being Out For Long

CSK Full Squad

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

READ | Ravindra Jadeja Gets Nostalgic Over IPL 2014 In UAE, Says 'excited To Get Going' In 2020

READ | IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Reveals MS Dhoni's Plan This Season For CSK's Future Benefit