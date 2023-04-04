The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings scripted a comeback from themselves early in the Indian Premier League 2023 season on Monday by defeating KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants. This was CSK’s perfect homecoming, as the four-time IPL-winning franchise returned to the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai for the first time since 2019. After winning their first match of IPL 2023, Dhoni spoke about playing at the iconic venue, before issuing a warning to his players.

The 41-year-old admitted that the CSK pacers need to stop bowling way too many extras or they will have to play under a new skipper. “It's the fast bowling that will need to slightly improve and bowl according to the conditions. Even if it's on the flatter side, force batters to hit over the fielders. They'll have to bowl no no balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they'll be playing under a new captain,” said Dhoni during the post-match presentation show. CSK gave away a total of 18 runs in extras during the IPL 2023 game, which included three no-balls, 13 wides and two leg-byes.

"We'll have to see how it plays over the next six games"

Meanwhile, expressing his feelings about playing at the jam-packed venue, the former India captain said, “It was a terrific game, high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket will be. We had that doubt. It was a high-scoring game. Overall I think it was a perfect first game that happened and it was a full house for the first game in 5 or 6 years since we've been here. I thought it will be much slower. It was a wicket where you could score runs but overall it got a bit slower. We'll have to see how it plays over the next six games at home but hopefully we can score here”.

CSK vs LSG: MS Dhoni rewinds the clock in IPL 2023 with consecutive sixes

The CSK vs LSG, match no. 6 of IPL 2023 kicked off with KL Rahul winning the toss and deciding to bowl first. However, CSK were off to a flying start with the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 off 31) and Devon Conway (47 off 29) stitching together a 110-run stand in 9.1 overs. CSK crossed the 100-run mark with ease and were reduced to 203.6 in 19.1 overs when MS Dhoni arrived at the crease to a rousing welcome.

He took the entire Chepauk crowd by storm after smashing consecutive sixes in the first two balls that he faced. A combined effort by CSK saw LSG been given a target of 218 runs, which turned out to be enough for the visitors. While Kyle Mayers top scored for LSG with 53 off 22, Moeen Ali’s 4/26 meant they were restricted to 205/7 in the second innings.