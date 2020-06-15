'Young Actor Gone Too Soon': MS Dhoni's Childhood Coach On Sushant Rajput's Untimely Death

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee has expressed grief and disbelief after learning about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. The Shuddh Desi Romance actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence on Sunday. Meanwhile, former Indian captain MS Dhoni on whom the biopic was made has not spoken on the actor’s demise as yet.

'I am saddened': Keshav Banerjee

“I am saddened to see the young actor gone so soon. He had practised cricket with me while preparing for his role in 'MS Dhoni: The untold story'. He practiced very well and did justice to the role. I do not know how to express the grief over his loss,'' Banerjee told Republic TV. “Working with him made me realise how humble a Bollywood star can be. He was willing to sharpen his skills to portray his role as MS Dhoni perfectly. I was very satisfied with his performance. Extremely saddened to learn about his demise,” he said.

Rajput had starred in the Neeraj Pandey directed biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which was released in 2016. In the movie, he had mastered all of the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper's mannerisms to perfection including his trademark 'Helicopter Shot'. The movie was also a box-office success.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Renowned Commentators Harsha Bhogle & Aakash Chopra 'shaken'

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

READ: BCCI Furious After Rumours Of PCB Hosting Asia Cup At The Expense Of IPL Spread: Reports