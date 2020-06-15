BCCI Furious After Rumours Of PCB Hosting Asia Cup At The Expense Of IPL Spread: Reports

In recent days, several reports have emerged stating that the Asia Cup 2020 will be played in Sri Lanka or the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The reports also stated that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have mutually agreed to swap the hosting rights for this edition. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have expressed their surprise and anger over the reports.

BCCI raises strong objection over hosting of Asia Cup

The reports had emerged after an ACC (Asian Cricket Council) meeting last week. After the meeting, SLC chief Shammi Silva had, in fact, confirmed that his board have been talks with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for arranging the tournament. Silva had said that the PCB has already agreed to our hosting this edition due to the present world situation. He added that they had an online ACC meeting and they basically gave them the green light to host the tournament

The BCCI has now raised a very strong objection over these reports and has cleared that no decision has been taken regarding the fate of the tournament. While speaking to The Times of India, sources from the board said that they have no idea where such reports are coming from and even they're surprised at how fast these reports travel. The BCCI is clear that no decision was taken at the ACC meeting. The source added that the BCCI is tired of giving out these clarifications. Earlier it was about travelling to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka and BCCI had to deny it with an official statement and now this.

The source also made it apparent that the IPL 2020 won’t be truncated because of the Asia Cup. The 2020 edition of the Asia Cup is supposed to be played in a T20 format. The source said that one thing that's clear is that there won’t be a shortened IPL just to host an Asia Cup. The source also said that those thinking on such lines are clearly not speaking in India’s interests and the BCCI will not accept it.

The source further cleared that the IPL 2020 would make a lot more money than the Asia Cup. He also pointed out that the 2019 edition of the World Cup was a failure in terms of broadcasting. The official also clarified that it will be in the best interest of the BCCI to host an IPL.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI