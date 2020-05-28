MS Dhoni's Childhood Coach Rubbishes The Veteran Stumper's Retirement Rumors

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee has rubbished the rumors of the legendary cricketer's retirement. It so happened that #DhoniRetires was the top trend India on Wednesday due to which many people reckoned that MS Dhoni might have hung up his boots. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in Manchester last year.

'You don't go by social media': Keshav Banerjee



During an interview with a news daily, Banerjee went on to say that one should not go by social media as there are many things that become ‘trends’, but end up as fake news. He then mentioned that he has no clue why people are after Dhoni because he is someone who will let everyone know when the time will come for him to take a call on his career.He then added that the veteran stumper is not the kind of person who will call up people and tell them that he is retiring because he knows how to do it.

Furthermore, Banerjee also added that when the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper feels that the time has come, he will inform the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) , call a proper press conference and do all the things that needs to be done just like he had done by announcing his surprise retirement from red-ball cricket in December 2014.



Talking about the Jharkhand cricketer's comeback chances to the national team, Dhoni's childhood coach mentioned that one will get to see in the IPL how fit Dhoni still is and that he can play the T20 World Cup even if it is postponed or even if the showpiece event is played next year.

