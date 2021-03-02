MS Dhoni's CSK To Remain 'Dad's Army' In IPL 2021 Despite No Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was once labelled as the “Dad’s Army” by the media. The nickname was given to them considering the presence of a number of senior players in their line-up over the age of 30. Even though former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and Indian star Kedar Jadhav are not included among CSK players for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season, their current squad is still very much a “Dad’s Army”.

CSK team 2021: CSK players average age for IPL 2021 season

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who is 39-years-old, will resume his leadership role for the CSK franchise this season. He will be joined by his fellow CSK old-timers Suresh Raina (34), Ambati Rayudu (35), Faf du Plessis (36), Imran Tahir (41) among several others. Among the squad of seniors holding years of experience, uncapped Indian pacer Harishankar Reddy and English all-rounder Sam Curran, both 22, are the youngest players in the side.

Among all eight franchises set to compete in IPL 2021, the CSK franchise has the highest average age for their players. The average age of CSK’s 2021 team is 30 years, i.e. two years more than Delhi Capitals’ 28. The average age of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad is also 28 while the Rajasthan Royals squad appears to be the youngest with an average team age of 25.

CSK team 2021

On January 20, the CSK franchise announced a list of all their retentions for the IPL 2021 season. They retained 18 of their IPL 2020 stars, including captain MS Dhoni alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Moreover, they made seven additions to their squad at the IPL 2021 auction which was conducted on February 18. They purchased uncapped Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham alongside Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa.

Here is a look at the entire CSK team for the 2021 season.

K Gowtham IPL 2021 contract

Kedar Jadhav IPL 2021

Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav was among the six players released by the CSK franchise ahead of the auction. During the bidding event, the cricketer was acquired by the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise. He will now play the IPL 2021 season alongside the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson and Indian stars T Natarajan and Manish Pandey. As per the auction proceedings, the Kedar Jadhav IPL 2021 contract is worth ₹2 crore.

