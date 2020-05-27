MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Goes 'vroom Vroom', Inherits CSK Captain's Love For Bikes: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has taken some time off from the sport since he last featured against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup. Many MS Dhoni admirers are eagerly waiting to know about his decision relating to his future in International cricket. MS Dhoni has been keeping quiet on his social media accounts as well with his admirers waiting to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

However, MS Dhoni's daughter is making up for her father as she is keeping the fans of the 'Dhoni family' entertained through her Instagram account. Ziva Dhoni's Instagram account recently posted a video of the 5-year-old showing off her love for bikes.

MS Dhoni wife records Ziva Dhoni for an adorable Instagram video

Ziva Dhoni, who is only aged 5, is already an Instagram sensation. MS Dhoni's daughter has over 1.5 million followers on her official Instagram account. However, Ziva Dhoni's Instagram account is handled by MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi. In a recent video, Ziva Dhoni can be seen sitting in one of her father's bikes at the garden of MS Dhoni house. Ziva Dhoni can be seen all smiles as the 5-year-old is trying to accelerate the bike. Sakshi Dhoni can be heard asking Ziva Dhoni if she likes motorbikes, to which MS Dhoni's daughter instantly replies 'Yes!'.

Ziva Dhoni's love for bikes

MS Dhoni bikes collection

Almost every MS Dhoni fan is aware of his admiration for bikes. The CSK captain is known to be a motorcycle fanatic and is also a possessor of numerous bikes. More so, MS Dhoni has his personal museum just for his bikes. Sakshi Dhoni recently shared a photo of the MS Dhoni bikes museum on her Instagram story. The MS Dhoni bikes collection will surely be a dream for most bike lovers. Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R and Harley-Davidson Fat Boy are some amongst the many bikes which MS Dhoni reportedly owns.

Sakshi Dhoni Instagram story

Sakshi Dhoni captioned the picture "This boy really loves his toy" while tagging MS Dhoni