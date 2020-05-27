Ravi Shastri Turns 58: Virat Kohli Adds MS Dhoni In Special Birthday Wish For Indian Coach

India head coach Ravi Shastri turned 58 on Wednesday. The former Indian all-rounder wore the famous blue jersey for 11 years from 1981-1992 as well. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli made sure to wish Ravi Shastri as the 31-year-old posted a photo with his coach on his social media accounts.

Virat Kohli posted a throwback photo which includes Ravi Shastri, MS Dhoni and himself. The trio can be seen having a great time as all of them are captured having a big laugh in the photo. The inclusion of MS Dhoni, who has taken rest from cricket since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, seems to have increased the charm of the photo.

Ravi Shastri Birthday: Virat Kohli penned down a post alongside MS Dhoni in the picture

Ravi Shastri is known for his free and easy-going of nature on the outside throughout his cricketing career as a player as well as a coach. Indian skipper Virat Kohli called his 58-year-old coach Ravi Shastri "brave and confident" while referring to him as "Bhai", which means brother in Hindi.

Ravi Shastri replies to Virat Kohli on Twitter

Ravi Shastri made sure to thank Virat Kohli for his birthday wishes. Shashtri, while replying to Kohli, asked him to get ready for the new adventures which await for them as a team.

Thank you, Skipper. Get ready to UNLOCK. We draw engery from team and vice-versa. Wishing for more laughter, figthbacks and victories ☺ https://t.co/iWlgotKBig — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 27, 2020

Ravi Shastri birthday wishes from fans

Ravi Shastri is also known for his illustrious career as a cricket commentator. Ravi Shastri was sharp with his words and always tried to be on-point. However, the 58-year-old man is also famous for the type of memes which is shared about him on social media. Netizens made sure to share "Ravi Shastri memes" on his birthday too.

Ravi Shastri memes as the coach turn a year old

That moment when it’s your birthday but you can’t step out to party with your friends!



Happy birthday coach! #RaviShastri @RaviShastriOfc 🍺🙂 pic.twitter.com/nMX8w1GB99 — Siddharrth Jain (@TweepleLeaf) May 27, 2020

Happy Birthday to me 😎

Lekin mai paida kab hua tha 😨

~ Ravi Shastri pic.twitter.com/KLOL5YUIoj — 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 (आत्मनिर्भर) 🇮🇳 (@kaun_sarthak) May 27, 2020

"Wishing u a very happy birthday to our living legend Ravi Shastri" pic.twitter.com/X8wKXqLyYO — Namish Byahut (@imb_namish) May 27, 2020

