MS Dhoni Defeats 12 Years His Junior, Hardik Pandya, In 100-metre Sprint: Watch

It turns out that MS Dhoni is seemingly the fittest player in the current Team India set up and can give any player a run for his money. The former skipper has time and again showed his athletic ability when it comes to converting ones into twos while running between the wickets. Back in 2017, BCCI posted a video on Twitter in which MS Dhoni proved to be too good for Hardik Pandya when the two decided to go compete in an impromptu sprint contest.

MS Dhoni vs Hardik Pandya 100-metre sprint

The video was shot when Team India players were warming up before the second ODI against Sri Lanka in 2017. MS Dhoni, who is 12 years older to Hardik Pandya, was 36 years old back then and put his fitness on display as he got involved in an impromptu 100-metre dash with Hardik Pandya (who was 24 years old). While Hardik Pandya did take the lead for a while, MS Dhoni was quick to make a comeback and eventually beat the all-rounder. Hardik Pandya wasn't the only cricketer to have lost to MS Dhoni in the sprint. Dwayne Bravo, who plays with MS Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, also lost to the World Cup-winning skipper during an impromptu race.

Dwayne Bravo on why MS Dhoni is different from others

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo during his chat with ESPN recently revealed how people feel comfortable while playing under MS Dhoni's leadership. While talking about the atmosphere in the CSK camp, Dwayne Bravo said that MS Dhoni stands out from the rest because of the atmosphere he creates for his players. The West Indies all-rounder said that he feels MS Dhoni gives them the self-belief and always reminds them that they don't have to prove anything to anyone. He also asks them to just be themselves and enjoy the game, Bravo concluded.

MS Dhoni comeback to cricket postponed after IPL delay

After taking a hiatus after the 2019 World Cup semifinal exit, MS Dhoni was all set for a comeback to cricket after joining the Chennai Super Kings camp. However, the coronavirus pandemic delayed MS Dhoni's comeback as the BCCI was forced to postpone the tournament.

(IMAGE: BCCI / TWITTER)