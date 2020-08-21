MS Dhoni's Hotel Room In Dubai Set To Be Adjacent To World's Tallest Building Burj Khalifa

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just a couple of weeks away and teams have already begun to arrive in the United Arab Emirates to take part in the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have already landed in UAE, while Mumbai Indians, CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be flying out on Friday.

CSK's Australian star Shane Watson has already arrived in the UAE and while being under a seven-day quarantine period, during which he will be tested for COVID-19, the former World Cup-winning cricketer shared a video of the hotel where the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings players will be kept during the entire duration of the tournament.

IPL 2020: CSK players to stay in a hotel opposite Burj Khalifa

According to the report in InsideSport, the MS Dhoni-led CSK side will stay in Taj Dubai, the luxurious hotel which is just adjacent to the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa. The video uploaded by Shane Watson is proof of where the CSK players will be put up during the gruelling IPL 2020 season. Here's Shane Watsons's video -

My 7-Day room bound quarantine here in Dubai has just started. It’s so cool to be here to get into the preparation for another exciting season of @IPL for @ChennaiIPL. #SafetyFirst #WhistlePodu #superexcited pic.twitter.com/0cdrkv0oCK — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) August 21, 2020

IPL 2020: Safety protocols for players of IPL teams

Now that we know exactly where the CSK players will be staying during the IPL 2020, let us take you through the safety protocols that players should follow during the tournament. Recently, InsideSport had reported that all teams taking part in the tournament have advised their players to self-quarantine themselves and monitor their body temperatures on a daily basis.

The report further says that as per the instructions of the BCCI, players have been asked to enter their body temperatures on the centralised app provided by the cricket body. The report also states that players will have to undergo multiple COVID-19 tests before they will be allowed to enter the biosecure bubble set by the IPL 2020 management.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni eyes fourth IPL title

Now that MS Dhoni will no longer be part of the Indian cricket team set up following his retirement, the CSK skipper will be fully focussed to lift their fourth IPL title in the UAE. Recently, the Dhoni retirement news was made official by the cricketer on August 15 through an Instagram post which showed his entire cricketing journey. Once the Dhoni retirement news went viral, fans and players took to social media and wished the CSK skipper all the very best for his next chapter in life.

Coming to the IPL 2020 dates and venues, the tournament is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10. The matches of the tournament will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The tournament will also see a new timing for its matches, with afternoon matches beginning at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

(COVER IMAGE: CSK / TWITTER)