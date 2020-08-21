Virat Kohli's childhood friend shares old scrapbook, reveals his happiest moment & hobbies

Ace Indian skipper Virat Kohli might have created a fan base with his extraordinary sports skills, but the cricketer has someone from the Bollywood whom he looked up to during his school days. Recently, Virat Kohli’s childhood friend revived some old fond memories of the skipper where he shared a picture a scrapbook where Virat had named Hrithik Roshan as his most admired person during childhood.

Virat Kohli's childhood friend reveals a secret about the skipper

The page of the scrapbook was shared by Virat’s friend Shalaj Sondhi on Instagram where the cricketer had filled in some amazing things about him. Apart from naming the Koi Mil Gaya actor as admirable celebrity, the cricketer also mentioned his hobby which was playing football. Other details from the scrapbook included that the happiest moment for Virat turned out to be the time he joined coaching for cricket. What caught the attention of the fans was the column where Virat mentioned his ambition in life and it seems that he took it seriously and finally accomplished it. The current Indian cricket team captain wrote that his only ambition in life since childhood was to become a cricketer. While captioning the post, Shalaj wrote, “Look what I found bro @virat.kohli some old good memories ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚"â¤ï¸#viratkohli #friendship#friends #love #cricket #ipl.

One of the users commented asking if by Hrithik he meant Hrithik Roshan and his friend replied saying yes. Ever since this has been posted, fans of both Virat and Hrithik, have been sharing this on other social media platforms and mention how glad they are that there is a common factor between Virat and his fans. One of the users thanked Shalaj fo sharing the beautiful memory with the fans of Virat. Another user commented praised Virat’s hard work on the field and the way he tackles very situation when it comes to his profession. Another fan called him the “epitome of excellence, commitment, and focus.” A fourth follower of the skipper thanked Shalaj and wrote that the post brought smiles on his fans' faces.

Meanwhile, after former India captain, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, fans and members of the cricket fraternity from all over the world have been paying their tributes to the skipper. One of the players who has been at the forefront of all the well wishes is Indian captain Virat Kohli. The batsman had earlier shared pictures of himself with MS Dhoni will paying his respects to MS Dhoni’s career. The RCB captain followed that up with an emotional video on his social media accounts, lauding MS Dhoni’s selflessness and the mutual respect the duo shared. Taking to his social media accounts, Virat Kohli shared a collection of two videos that perfectly summed up his relationship with MS Dhoni. The Indian skipper thanked MS Dhoni for all the moments while writing that he couldn’t have explained the mutual trust, respect, and understanding the duo share in a better way than by posting these two videos.

(Image credit: Virat Kohli/ Instagram)