Suresh Raina's Retirement Makes BharatPe Perform Shoot With CSK Star Before IPL 2020

Suresh Raina is all set to take the field for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the United Arab Emirates for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). However, before taking the field, the former Indian cricketer decided to shoot a promotional campaign for Indian fintech platform BharatPe.

CSK star Suresh Raina shoots with BharatPe

According to the report published by InsideSport, the CSK star took permission from the team's management to go ahead with the shooting before flying to the UAE.The video of the shooting was uploaded on his YouTube channel. Back in March, Suresh Raina along with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shubman Gill were brought onboard by BharatPe as the brand ambassadors. Here's Suresh Raina's video -

Raina retirement and praise for MS Dhoni

Ahead of the IPL 2020, Suresh Raina decided to bring down curtains on his international career. The Raina retirement news was confirmed by the cricketer moments after MS Dhoni called time on his career on August 15. Suresh Raina, in his message, addressed Dhoni and wrote that it was lovely playing with him and with his heart full of pride, he chooses to join him in this journey.

Lavishing praise on CSK and MS Dhoni, Raina while speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, said that he is grateful to both of them for helping him grow as a player over the years. The left-hander added that the setup in the CSK camp is very professional as they take care of players well.

IPL 2020: Raina net worth

Coming to the Raina net worth, according to Kreedon.com, Suresh Raina is valued at approximately ₹180 crore. The batsman used to receive a yearly salary of ₹1 crore from the BCCI courtesy of having a Grade C contract until 2019. Besides that, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star earned ₹35000 per match for domestic matches. Raina will also earn ₹11 crore while playing for CSK in the present IPL season. Raina's net worth also includes luxurious house in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, which is worth around ₹20 crore. His garage houses a fleet of luxury vehicles. These include Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, BMW and Porsche amongst others.

Apart from salary, Suresh Raina has endorsed several brands and according to aksharit.org at present, the list includes the BookMyShow-backed fantasy sports platform Fantain, sportswear brand Asics and Pureplay. Apart from these, the player is also linked with mobile brand Intex, HP and CEAT Tyres. The player is believed to charge ₹7 crores per endorsement.

Disclaimer: The above Suresh Raina net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

