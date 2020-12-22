MS Dhoni's List Of Business Investments As Cricket Academy Begins Operations In Dubai

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year. The decorated cricketer gave the international fraternity of the sport plenty of moments to cherish and remember. Apparently, the 39-year-old continues to serve cricket as his MS Dhoni Cricket Academy recently extended their dominion with Dubai.

MS Dhoni’s business list after academy’s new team up

The MS Dhoni Cricket Academy recently announced a strategic collaboration with Dubai-based Kricket’s Spero. As reported by cricketaddictor.com, young aspiring cricketers from all nationalities can apply for registrations to the academy. After MS Dhoni Cricket Academy’s expansion, here is a look at the entire list of MS Dhoni’s business ventures and investments.

MS Dhoni is the co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, a Chennai-based football club which competes in the Indian Super League. The former Indian cricket captain also co-owns Ranchi Rays, a hockey club based from his hometown of Ranchi. Additionally, the legendary cricketer co-owns a Supersport World Championship team Mahi Racing Team India.

MS Dhoni also holds an ownership of the footwear section of a lifestyle brand, SEVEN. He launched the brand in February 2016 and he is also its brand ambassador.

MS Dhoni entered into an investment deal with CARS24, an India-based online marketplace for used cars. As per the official website of the company, the former wicketkeeper-batsman is the brand ambassador of CARS24 as well.

Mihir Diwakar, the managing director of Aarka Sports, which manages MS Dhoni among other cricketers, stated that the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman became a stakeholder in Neo Global in August this year. Neo Global is an organic fertilizer company which has factories in Mumbai and Gujarat. His move of joining hands with the company came just a few days after his international retirement.

How much is MS Dhoni's net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, MS Dhoni's net worth is estimated at ₹760 crore ($102 million) as of 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also comprises of the salary he receives from the Chennai franchise in the IPL.

How much is MS Dhoni's IPL 2020 salary?

MS Dhoni's IPL 2020 salary, as per his signing during the Dream11 IPL 2020 players retaining window, was ₹15 crore ($2.1 million). He was retained for the aforementioned amount by the Chennai franchise from their squad of the 2019 edition of the tournament.

MS Dhoni biopic movie

An MS Dhoni biopic, titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story film was released in 2016 starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie chronicled Dhoni’s journey from his teenage years to becoming one of India’s greatest cricket captains of all time.

