MS Dhoni's Manager Reveals Two Things That Really Irk 'Captain Cool' Off The Field

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is one of the most influential personalities Indian cricket has seen. The 38-year-old has taken Indian cricket to new levels and made the Indian team a force to be reckoned with in world cricket. MS Dhoni is the only captain in the world to have all three ICC trophies in his cabinet.

It's not often that MS Dhoni has found himself in controversies because of something he has said. The wicketkeeper-batsman is known for his calm and dignified nature, which has earned him the tag of 'Captain Cool'. MS Dhoni is someone who is not known for expressing his emotions as he hardly reacts to anything. But there are things that annoy him which were revealed by his manager.

MS Dhoni's manager reveals two things that make 'Captain Cool' lose his calm

MS Dhoni's manager and old friend Arun Pandey revealed in an interview with ESPNcricinfo in 2014 that the Indian captain absolutely hates it when his friends or family talk to him about cricket. Arun Pandey added that even he is barred from talking about cricket in front of MS Dhoni. Arun Pandey also revealed an anecdote where MS Dhoni warned him to not give him any advice on cricket.

Arun Pandey further said that once he had told MS Dhoni that he bats too down the order and should bat slightly up. That made MS Dhoni snap instantly saying that it was the last time he was speaking to him about his cricket team.

Another thing that MS Dhoni absolutely hates is giving media interviews. In the initial phase of his career, he used to give interviews. Once he gave an interview to ESPNcricinfo where he spoke about managing senior cricketers in the team. Different media outlets twisted MS Dhoni's words and presented them in a different light which made MS Dhoni upset and from then on, he did not give any exclusive interviews to the media.

Dhoni and the media seem to have a fascinating relationship. While Dhoni aced press conferences exceptionally well, legend has it that the Indian captain till date never likes journalists asking him questions on retirement. Australian scribe Sam Ferris became popular in the World T20 2016 in India for raising that issue as Dhoni gave him a hard-hitting, witty answer for the same by calling him on stage.

The Indian cricketer also finds 'retirement' questions raised on him by his friends and well-wishers annoying as well, according to his former teammate RP Singh, with whom he shares a good bond and revealed the same in multiple media reports.

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS.COM