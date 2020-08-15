MS Dhoni Retirement: Top International Records Of The 2011 World Cup Winning Captain

Former India captain MS Dhoni on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket, thereby calling it a day after a glorious career. The veteran stumper, who called it quits from the longest format of the game in 2014, decided to hang his boots from the limited-overs formats as well for India. However, Dhoni is expected to continue playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni announces retirement: writes, 'From 1929 hrs, consider me retired'

List of MS Dhoni's records in international cricket across formats

Dhoni announced his retirement through a video on Instagram, which featured the top moments of his cricketing journey since making his debut in 2004. He captioned the video, "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." As MS Dhoni bids adieu to the game, let's take a look at the legendary cricketer's international records across formats.

MS Dhoni's records in Test cricket

MS Dhoni represented India in 90 Tests where he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. The 39-year-old scored 33 fifties, six hundreds and one double-hundred in a decade-long Test career.

MS Dhoni was the first captain to lead India to the pinnacle of the ICC Test rankings in 2009.

MS Dhoni is India's second-most successful captain with 27 wins, 18 losses, 15 draws in 60 Tests.

MS Dhoni is the first Indian wicketkeeper to score 4,000 runs in Test cricket.

MS Dhoni is the only Indian wicketkeeper to hit a double ton in Test cricket.

MS Dhoni has 294 dismissals (256 catches and 38 stumpings) as wicketkeeper in Tests which is the most by an Indian gloveman.

ALSO READ | 'Nooooo, will miss you': Fans left heartbroken as MS Dhoni confirms retirement, see tweets

MS Dhoni's records in One Day Internationals (ODIs)

MS Dhoni played 350 ODIs for Indian where he scored 10,773 runs at a staggering average of 50.58 and a strike-rate of 87.56. The CSK captain has 73 fifties and 10 centuries to his name in his ODI career.

MS Dhoni led India to the famous 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup triumph, 2013 Champions trophy and 2007 T20 World Cup which makes him the only captain in the world to win all three ICC trophies.

MS Dhoni holds the record of highest score by a wicket-keeper in ODIs when he scored 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005.

MS Dhoni is the second most capped ODI player for India after Sachin Tendulkar.

MS Dhoni is the third captain (and the first non-Australian) overall to lead his side to 100 wins.

MS Dhoni has scored the most number of runs (4,031) while batting at the number 6 position.

MS Dhoni holds the records of the most dismissals in an innings (6) and career (432) by an Indian wicket-keeper.

MS Dhoni is the first Indian and fifth overall to hit 200 sixes in ODI cricket.

MS Dhoni has affected most stumpings (120) in ODI cricket.

MS Dhoni is the first Indian wicket-keeper and fourth overall to take 300 catches in ODIs.

ALSO READ | 'I tip my hat to you': Virat Kohli pens down emotional note as his 'skip' MS Dhoni retires

MS Dhoni's records in T20Is

MS Dhoni played 98 T20Is for India where he notched 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6 and a strike-rate of 126.13.

MS Dhoni led India to maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2007.

MS Dhoni is the captain with most wins (41) in T20Is.

MS Dhoni holds the record to captain most number of matches (72) in T20Is.

MS Dhoni has affected most dismissals (87) as wicket-keeper in T20Is.

MS Dhoni holds the record of most consecutive T20I innings (84) without a duck.

MS Dhoni has grabbed most catches (54) in T20Is

MS Dhoni Awards

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2007.

ICC ODI Player of the Year award in 2008 and 2009.

Padma Shri in 2009.

Captain of ICC World Test XI and ICC World ODI XI teams in 2009.

Honorary doctorate degree by De Montfort University in August 2011.

Second cricketer after Kapil Dev to be conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel on November 1 2011.

Included in "Most Influential People in the World" list by Times magazine in 2011.

ICC Award for Spirit of Cricket in 2011.

LG People's Choice Award in 2013.

Padma Bhushan in 2018.

ALSO READ | 'Na Koi Hai, Tha, Hoga, MS ke jaisa' Virender Sehwag reacts to MS Dhoni's retirement

IMAGE COURTESY: AP