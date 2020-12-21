MSK Prasad Backs Team India To Pick Rishabh Pant Over Saha For Remainder Of The Series

Former chief selector MSK Prasad has said that he would completely agree with the team management if they pick Rishabh Pant ahead of Wriddhiman Saha as the wicket-keeper for the remainder of the Test series against Australia.

Pant had warmed the bench in the last match at the Adelaide Oval while Saha donned the gloves. However, the Bengal stumper could hardly make an impression with either the bat or behind the wickets. With scores of 9, and, 4 in both innings along with a dropped catch, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to cement his place in the Playing XI in the 'Boxing Day' Test.

'Our first choice keeper': MSK Prasad

Prasad said that their committee (back when he was the chief selector) had decided that the young wicket-keeper batsman from Delhi would be their first choice stumper while playing in England and Australia whereas, veteran Saha was in the scheme of things in home conditions.

“Look, our committee was clear that Rishabh Pant will be our first choice keeper in places like England and Australia. Only when we are looking at matches in India where you don’t need batting after number six most times, you can have a specialist keeper,” said MSK Prasad while speaking to PTI.

“I believe Rishabh has worked on his fitness issues during the past month and looked in good touch during the pink ball practice game. So I would agree with the team management if they give Rishabh a go for the next three Tests,” the former wicket-keeper batsman added.

READ: Aus Opener Joe Burns Reveals Why He Will Not Give Any Advice To A Struggling Prithvi Shaw

Can Team India stage a comeback at the MCG?

This is a must-win encounter for India as a loss here would mean that the Aussies end up taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. A win at the iconic MCG will help the hosts in securing the series irrespective of the outcome in the final two Tests in Sydney and Brisbane respectively.

READ: Prithvi Shaw Fires Back At Critics After His Failure In First India-Australia Test Match

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.