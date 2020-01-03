MSK Prasad Credits Himself For Creating India's Second XI Ahead Of BCCI Exit

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly recently announced the appointment of a fresh selection committee for the future. Former Indian cricketer MSK Prasad is currently serving as the chief selector since his appointment in 2016. However, due to Ganguly’s decision, his run at the top is about to meet its end. However, Prasad believes that his work in creating a core team will serve Indian cricket in the years to come.

MSK Prasad highlights standout batting and bowling reserves for India

In an interview with a leading Indian daily, MSK Prasad was asked to choose the best batting and bowling reserve players in the country. The 44-year-old took quite a few names who have impressed in the Indian domestic circuit. According to him, the players he picked are ideal replacements for any Indian player if they are to be dropped or rested from the national team's squad.

MSK Prasad cited the example of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, who are currently opening for India in Tests. Prasad stated that upon any given day, players like Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal can replace them. He added that the committee and BCCI have groomed such local players through a systematic process during India A tours and domestic matches.

In the bowling department, MSK Prasad named six reserve bowlers who can step up and take charge of the Indian pace attack. Currently, India’s present quadruple-pace cartel of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are doing well. The former cricketer still picked Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel and Mohammed Siraj as potential back-ups.

