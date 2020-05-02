MSK Prasad Reveals Why MS Dhoni's Comeback To The National Team Seems Difficult

Former chief selector of Team India MSK Prasad has revealed why legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's comeback to the national team seems difficult. Dhoni had last donned the Indian jersey during that heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester last year and has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

Prasad has also said that as makeshift keeper KL Rahul has been doing a decent job behind the stumps, it has affected chances of the veteran stumper of making a return.

READ: ICC Rankings Sees Australia Topple India In Tests: How Does The Rankings System Work?

'It's a tricky situation': MSK Prasad

During a recent interview, MSK Prasad went on to say that since KL Rahul has done extremely well in limited-overs series against New Zealand where he had kept wickets and also mentioned that it would have been nice had one got the opportunity of seeing MS Dhoni's old glimpses once again if only the IPL had been held and since that has not happened, it’s a tricky situation.

Prasad, a former wicket-keeper batsman also added that he is very clear and in fact, had made it very clear they had a discussion, and Mahi did not want to play for some time and therefore, they moved on and then picked up Rishabh Pant. He further added that they have been backing the youngster.

Rahul started keeping wickets for India since the home series against Australia earlier this year when regular keeper Pant was concussed and has also played some great innings as a middle-order batsman.

READ: Sreesanth Predicts Rohit Sharma Can Never Score Triple Century In ODIs

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. This would have also been his first appearance since the World Cup semi-final. CSK were originally scheduled to take on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on March 29 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium which has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. This was the best chance for MSD to rediscover his rhythm and be in the selectors' scheme of things when they decide the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

READ: Michael Clarke Criticizes CA For Excluding Usman Khawaja From Central Contracts List

READ: MS Dhoni Always There To Help But Doesn't Offer Complete Solutions: Rishabh Pant