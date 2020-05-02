S Sreesanth Predicts Rohit Sharma Can Never Score Triple Century In ODIs

The lockdown in India that was supposed to end on May 3 was extended on Saturday by another 2 weeks due to the dire situation in the country. More than 37,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India with 1,218 people falling prey to the deadly virus. All the sporting events in the world have been called off indefinitely. The IPL 2020 was also postponed indefinitely which has given the cricketers some time off.

ALSO READ | Bowling to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma greatest challenge in WC, feels Pakistan's Haris Rauf

S Sreesanth names batsmen who can score triple ton in ODIs, snubs Rohit Sharma

As a result, cricketers are making the most of this time by indulging on social media and interacting with fans. Recently, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen and Jasprit Bumrah had gone live on Instagram where they spoke on several topics. The latest cricketer to join the bandwagon is S Sreesanth, where he answered a lot of interesting questions.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid 'class above' Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Mohammad Yousuf

While speaking to a journalist in a live interactive session on Helo app, S Sreesanth was asked to pick a batsman from international cricket who has the ability, skill set and calibre to score a triple century in an ODI. It was obvious that Rohit Sharma's name would be among the potential candidates who can score a triple ton in ODIs as he has three double centuries and the highest individual ODI score of 264. But S Sreesanth snubbed Rohit Sharma and didn't pick him in his list.

S Sreesanth took a small pause and said in his opinion KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are the two players that can achieve the coveted feat. S Sreesanth also said that Ben Stokes is one of the overseas cricketers, who might also manage to do so.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Corey Anderson compares 'natural-born' leaders Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after IPL stint

Sreesanth names his favourite batsman and bowler from the Indian team

When a fan asked S Sreesanth to pick his favourite batsman and bowler in modern-day cricket. S Sreesanth picked Indian skipper Virat Kohli as his favourite batsman and chose Jasprit Bumrah as his favourite bowler. On being asked about his favourite Indian captain, S Sreesanth overlooked MS Dhoni and picked 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev as his favourite captain of all-time.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: KL Rahul picks Virat Kohli to bat for his life; highlights the 'great friendship'

IMAGE COURTESY: SREESANTH INSTAGRAM