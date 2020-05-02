ICC Rankings Sees Australia Topple India In Tests: How Does The Rankings System Work?

The latest update in the ICC rankings saw Virat Kohli's Team India lose their top spot to Australia. India had been top of the Test rankings for 42 months and their run was over after the latest update which saw the Men in Blue slip to 3rd, behind Australia and New Zealand. Here, let's take a detailed look at why Virat Kohli's Team India were dethroned from the top of the ICC rankings.

Australia topples India in ICC Rankings despite having won fewer matches

The latest ICC rankings considers all Test matches played since the start of May 2017. The 2016-17 season doesn't count, where India featured in 17 Test matches, winning 12 games and losing just 1 of them. During the same period, no other team managed more than seven Test wins and the successful season played a huge part in India retaining the top spot. Since May 2017, the Virat Kohli-led side have registered 18 wins, only behind England's 20 and ahead of Australia's 16.

How does ICC rankings algorithm work?

The ICC Rankings have a unique algorithm which counts the strength of the opposition when allowing ranking points. There are bonus points for winning a series while no advantage if the series is played away from home. The method for calculating the rating points in a series depends on the comparative strengths of the two teams playing that series. The aggregate of each team divided by the number of Test matches played in the criteria period gives the rating. This meant whitewashing the opponent will help a team earn maximum points from a series and being whitewashed costs the opposite way.

While India registered an impressive win in Australia and had an impressive record, their 4-1 loss in England and the recent 2-0 whitewash in New Zealand cost them. While India won eight Test series in the ICC rankings period compared to Australia's four, their wins came against considerably weaker oppositions. On the other hand, Australia's worst series defeat came against South Africa, while they fought back to draw the Ashes 2019 and retain the urn. Their recent series wins over Pakistan and New Zealand helped while their 2017-18 whitewash of England neutralised their loss against South Africa.

