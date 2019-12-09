The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

MSL 2019: Isuru Udana Lauded By Netizens For THIS Super Act Of Sportsmanship, Watch Video

Cricket News

The Paarl Rocks were facing the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants when this moment happened. Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana earned a lot of praise for his actions

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
MSL 2019

The Paarl Rocks were facing the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the 28th match of the Mzansi Super League 2019. The match was shaping up to be a thriller as the Giants needed 24 in 8 balls to successfully complete their chase. Rocks' Isuru Udana was bowling and what followed was a moment of pure class and cricketing goodness. 

ALSO READ | AB de Villiers raises RCB fans' hopes with super 360 degree shots in MSL 2019 match

Isuru Udana chooses to be the bigger man

Giants' middle-order batsman Heino Kuhn was on strike when he bludgeoned a delivery off Udana straight back at his batting partner, Marco Marais, who was at the non-striker's end and ready to take a run. Marais was hit harshly and the ball ricocheted off him right into Udana's hands. Udana picked the ball up and in a moment where most bowlers would choose to run the non-striker out, the Sri Lankan allowed Marais to get back into the crease as he nursed his struck hand. The moment was surely a sweet one and a brilliant example of the spirit of cricket. Udana even returned the ball to the umpire and proceeded to check on Marais. The incident did not make much of a difference to the Rocks, who eventually won by 12 runs. Here are some fan reactions toward the moment.

ALSO READ | Wahab Riaz shocks fans after uprooting stumps off a no ball in MSL 2019, watch here

ALSO READ | Gayle says, 'I don't get respect' after leaving struggling MSL champs Jozi Stars

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle stunned by Junior Dala's perfect, toe-crushing yorker in MSL match

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG