MSL 2019: Isuru Udana Lauded By Netizens For THIS Super Act Of Sportsmanship, Watch Video

The Paarl Rocks were facing the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the 28th match of the Mzansi Super League 2019. The match was shaping up to be a thriller as the Giants needed 24 in 8 balls to successfully complete their chase. Rocks' Isuru Udana was bowling and what followed was a moment of pure class and cricketing goodness.

Isuru Udana chooses to be the bigger man

Spirit of cricket🤝



Raise your hand for more moments like this! Always! ⁠🖐️🖐️🖐️🖐️#mslt20 pic.twitter.com/5nA8q9rQ2U — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) December 8, 2019

Giants' middle-order batsman Heino Kuhn was on strike when he bludgeoned a delivery off Udana straight back at his batting partner, Marco Marais, who was at the non-striker's end and ready to take a run. Marais was hit harshly and the ball ricocheted off him right into Udana's hands. Udana picked the ball up and in a moment where most bowlers would choose to run the non-striker out, the Sri Lankan allowed Marais to get back into the crease as he nursed his struck hand. The moment was surely a sweet one and a brilliant example of the spirit of cricket. Udana even returned the ball to the umpire and proceeded to check on Marais. The incident did not make much of a difference to the Rocks, who eventually won by 12 runs. Here are some fan reactions toward the moment.

Truly "the gentlemen's game"

Well done Isuru Udana

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — M A G C W A N I N I 🇿🇦 (@ItsYolande) December 8, 2019

As a cricket lover

Love to watching this video

Thanks to msl creating this environment — kuppalanateshbabu (@nateshkuppala1) December 8, 2019

The opposite of a mankad — Stu DW (@StuWatts73) December 8, 2019

One of the best things in the internet — Ajit (@AjitDas93) December 8, 2019

