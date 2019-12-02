Wahab Riaz Shocks Fans After Uprooting Stumps Off A No Ball In MSL 2019, Watch Here

Cricket is a game of fine margins and this is something which many would agree with, especially Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz. The Pakistani pacer, playing for the Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League 2019, bowled a toe crusher to dismiss South African all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe, who was playing for Tshwane Spartans. The decision was later changed after replays showed that Wahab Riaz had overstepped.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Top 5 IPL Performances By Karnataka Stars In The Last Two Years

Wahab Riaz dismisses Van der Merwe off a no-ball in MSL 2019

Wahab Riaz, bowling his final over and the 19th of the Spartans innings, bowled a toe-crushing yorker to dismiss Roelof van der Merwe, only for the delivery to be called a no-ball after he had overstepped. Riaz’s yorker was dead straight, bowled at 143.3 kmph, uprooting two stumps and van der Merwe had no chance to keep it out, eventually falling over. Riaz ended with figures of 2/18 from 3 overs. Watch the yorker here.

Also Read: Manish Pandey: 3 Best Ever IPL Knocks Of The Karnataka Captain

Watch Wahab Riaz's toe-crushing no-ball in MSL 2019

Is this the prettiest no ball ever?#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/FPb78Kcqq9 — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) December 1, 2019

MSL 2019: Wahab Riaz, Dale Steyn help Blitz beat Spartans

Cape Town Blitz took on the Tshwane Spartans in the 22nd match of the MSL 2019 on Sunday. Blitz won the toss and elected to bat, posting a competitive score of 157/5. Janneman Malan and David Bedingham started well before Vernon Philander and Wahab Riaz added their finishing touches to the innings. Blitz started their defence well with Dale Steyn and Wahab Riaz accounting for the top 3 to leave the Spartans reeling at 16/3. AB de Villers and Pite van Biljon started the rebuild only for the Steyn-Riaz duo to strike again in the death, handing Blitz a 15-run victory in the end.

Also Read: R Ashwin Sets Twitter Buzzing With His Mushfiqur Rahim-like 'premature' Celebration

Wahab Riaz: The T20 superstar

Wahab Riaz has been in decent form for the Cape Town Blitz in the MSL 2019, picking up 6 wickets in as many matches. Riaz is an experienced T20 player, playing more than 200 T20s across various leagues in the world, picking up more than 250 wickets. The Pakistani fast bowler has played 89 ODIs, picking up 115 wickets. Riaz recently announced retirement from Test cricket, after picking up 83 wickets in 27 Tests for the national side.

Also Read: David Warner Scores NOT 4th But 5th Fastest 300 In Test History, Here Is The Full List